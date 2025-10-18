One person was killed and six were injured as result of enemy attacks on Kharkiv region. PHOTO
During the day on 18 October, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Kharkiv region, resulting in deaths and injuries.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.
Kupiansk district
An 83-year-old man was wounded in the village of Kivsharivka at around 10:00 a.m. as a result of hostile shelling.
In Spodobivka village, the Russian Armed Forces conducted an air strike: two men aged 19 and 25 were injured.
Bohodukhiv district
In the morning, a civilian car was hit by an FPV drone in the Zolochiv community. The impact killed a man and injured three others.
Derhachi
Around 1:30 am, a warehouse caught fire as a result of a Russian strike.
