ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6522 visitors online
News Shelling of Kharkiv region
737 0

Russian forces attacked car in Kharkiv region with drone: one man was killed and three were wounded. PHOTO

A man was killed and three others were injured in the Kharkiv region as a result of an FPV drone strike. The police are currently documenting the consequences of the enemy strike.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, this morning, between the villages in the Zolochiv district, an attack drone hit a civilian car.

RF struck a car near Zolochiv

See more: Recruited women for sexual exploitation in EU: 20-year-old local resident detained in Kharkiv, - SBGS. PHOTOS

Victims of the enemy strike

A 35-year-old man died as a result of the strike. Three other men suffered an acute stress reaction.

An investigative team, forensic experts and police explosives experts were working at the scene.

There is no further information about the hostile attack at this time.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Author: 

Kharkivska region (1067) Bohodukhivskyy district (66) Zolochiv (22)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 