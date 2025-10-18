Russian forces attacked car in Kharkiv region with drone: one man was killed and three were wounded. PHOTO
A man was killed and three others were injured in the Kharkiv region as a result of an FPV drone strike. The police are currently documenting the consequences of the enemy strike.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.
As noted, this morning, between the villages in the Zolochiv district, an attack drone hit a civilian car.
Victims of the enemy strike
A 35-year-old man died as a result of the strike. Three other men suffered an acute stress reaction.
An investigative team, forensic experts and police explosives experts were working at the scene.
There is no further information about the hostile attack at this time.
