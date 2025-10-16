Recruited women for sexual exploitation in EU: 20-year-old local resident detained in Kharkiv, - SBGS. PHOTOS

In Kharkiv, police detained a 20-year-old local resident who, according to the investigation, organised the recruitment of women and their illegal departure to EU countries under the pretext of employment.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

During an attempt to send one of the victims abroad for the purpose of sexual exploitation, the woman was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. During the searches, law enforcement officers seized items and data storage devices that may have evidentiary value.

Priority investigative actions are under way. The issue of serving a notice of suspicion and choosing a measure of restraint under Part 2 Art. 149 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Human trafficking) is being decided. The article provides for imprisonment for a term of 5 to 12 years with or without confiscation of property.

See more: Women recruited for sexual exploitation: criminal group of 11 people exposed. PHOTOS





The full range of persons involved in the crime is being established.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel