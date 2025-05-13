Women recruited for sexual exploitation: criminal group of 11 people exposed. PHOTOS

A criminal organisation consisting of 11 people who systematically pimped and recruited young women for sexual exploitation was exposed.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, the suspects posted ads on social media about a job with a high income.

"Women who responded to such offers were told that they would accompany men to public events. At first, everything happened without any signs of coercion, which gave the victims a false sense of security.



In fact, the suspects simultaneously used a closed Telegram channel, where they posted advertisements for sexual services, both in Ukraine and abroad. It was to provide such services that they unknowingly engaged girls who responded to the adverts for escorts.



After receiving the "order", the girls were given instructions on the place and time of the meeting. Once at the agreed address, the victims effectively lost the opportunity to change the situation. In case of resistance, they were subjected to psychological pressure and blackmail, forcing them to have sexual relations with the 'clients'," the report says.

The criminals were detained and custody was chosen as a measure of restraint with an alternative of bail in the amount from UAH 3 million to UAH 10 million, and house arrest was imposed on three of them.











Depending on their crimes, they are charged with creating and participating in a criminal organisation, pimping or enticing a person to engage in prostitution, as well as human trafficking (Art. 255(1), (2), Art. 28(4), Art. 303 (3), Art. 149 (3) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The Prosecutor General's Office also called for caution when looking for employment opportunities, especially abroad or in areas that do not provide for clear working conditions.

"Victims are often young women who agree to suspicious offers without legal documentation. When looking for a job, you need to carefully check information about employers and working conditions, and do not trust offers without clear agreements and without an employment contract. You should also be wary of calls to "go immediately". Please report to law enforcement agencies any facts of coercion into prostitution, sexual or labour exploitation, and seek help in case of a threat or suspicion of a crime," they concluded.

