News Photo Kidnapping of children
Man tried to kidnap 6-year-old girl in Kyiv region: child escaped, attacker was detained, - National Police. PHOTOS

In the village of Byshiv, Kyiv region, an unknown man forced a 6-year-old girl into the car of a Peugeot in an attempt to kidnap her. The child was not confused, opened the door and escaped.

This was reported by the police of the Kyiv region, Censor.NET informs.

Kidnapping of a 6-year-old girl

Law enforcers quickly identified the attacker as a 39-year-old man. He was detained in accordance with the law. Investigators of the Fastiv District Police Department opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 15 (attempted criminal offence) and Part 2 of Article 146 (illegal imprisonment or abduction of a person) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The necessary investigative actions are currently underway. Upon their completion, the issue of serving a notice of suspicion and choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention will be decided. The man faces up to five years in prison for his crime.

child abduction
