They kidnapped child for non-existent debt: Kyiv region detains criminals who extorted $200 thousand from woman - National Police. PHOTOS

On 20 January, at night, in the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka, Bucha district, two men kidnapped a child of tender years and demanded that her mother repay a non-existent debt.

Two men reportedly broke into the apartment of a woman raising a child alone. Demanding repayment of a non-existent debt of $200,000, the perpetrators abducted her young daughter.

In addition to the child, the criminals took UAH 17,000, documents and two mobile phones, after which they locked the woman in the apartment and fled.

Law enforcement officers promptly launched a search. Measures taken with the support of the Kyiv region police special forces helped to establish the child's whereabouts. The girl was found in an apartment in Kyiv, at the place of residence of the offenders' accomplice. Fortunately, the child was not injured.

Police detained three people involved in the crime:

two men aged 21 and 22, residents of Kyiv;

A 31-year-old woman who was hiding a child.

The Bucha Police Department opened criminal proceedings under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

ч. 4 of Article 189 (Extortion);

ч. 2, Art. 146 ("Illegal deprivation of liberty or abduction of a person committed against a minor").

The defendants face up to 12 years in prison.

The investigation is ongoing.

