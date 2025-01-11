More than 3000 children from occupied Kherson region were taken for "re-education" to remote regions of Russia - Lubinets

During the summer of 2024, more than 3,000 children from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region were taken by the occupation authorities for "re-education" in various camps in remote regions of Russia.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that under the disguise of recreational, health, cultural and educational programs, 3310 children were moved to various camps in remote regions of the Russian Federation.

Among the so-called events for children are defense and sports training camps in Vologda and "University Changes" organized in Tula.

According to Lubinets, Russians involve Ukrainian children in excursions, workshops, sports competitions, and programs that promote forced assimilation and militarization.

"I am convinced that these actions are part of a deliberate strategy of the Russian Federation aimed at destroying the national identity of Ukrainian children by imposing Russian culture, history and language, and involving them in the future in the fight against their native country. Russia's goal is to create a generation deprived of its national memory," the ombudsman emphasized.

He added that Ukraine will continue to seek punishment for anyone who encroaches on the life, safety, and existence of Ukrainian children who are forced to live under the rule of the aggressor.

"We must not remain silent. Ukraine, together with its international partners, continues to fight for the return of every child home and bringing the perpetrators to justice," Lubinets summarized.