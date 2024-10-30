In Kyiv, police officers used services of sex workers several times to expose brothel

As part of an "investigative experiment", four police officers used the services of sex workers to expose a brothel in Kyiv. One of them paid for this service three times.

This is stated in the verdict of the Dniprovskyi District Court of Kyiv, Censor.NET reports citing TSN.

It is noted that three pimps were sentenced to 4 years in prison in Kyiv.

According to the court, the suspects are a Georgian citizen and two Ukrainian women. They organised a brothel where they provided sexual services to clients.

Each of the suspects was involved in recruiting girls, finding clients and administering the business. For this, the sex workers gave them part of their earnings.

Police conducted 6 investigative experiments

According to the case file, from September to October 2022, a police officer had sex with prostitutes three times during an investigative experiment and paid UAH 4,500 for it.

In November 2022, another police officer used the services of sex workers, paying UAH 1600 for this.

In January 2023, two more police officers conducted "investigative experiments" and had sex with prostitutes. They paid 2000 and 5000 UAH for this.

The suspects were then detained by the police.

The court's verdict

At the trial, the women denied their guilt. They claimed that they were not pimps, but only engaged in prostitution.

Two of them accused the police of "revenge" because, according to them, law enforcement officers had offered to work for them, but they refused.

The court analysed the case file and found all three women guilty under Part 2 of Article 303 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This verdict can still be appealed in the Court of Appeal.

