"Hero of SMO" came naked to Tambov store and banged his head against closed door: "Mommy! What can I do? F#ck his head is at all!!!". VIDEO
A "hero of smo" who returned to his native Tambov came to a local shop naked and tried to open the door by banging his head against it.
According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows the voice of a frightened shop assistant and the "hero" hitting the door with his head. Judging by the recording, this method of opening the door is quite effective - the glass on the door has already cracked and is about to break.
Warning: Strong language!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
