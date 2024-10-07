"Hero of SMO" came naked to Tambov store and banged his head against closed door: "Mommy! What can I do? F#ck his head is at all!!!". VIDEO

A "hero of smo" who returned to his native Tambov came to a local shop naked and tried to open the door by banging his head against it.

According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows the voice of a frightened shop assistant and the "hero" hitting the door with his head. Judging by the recording, this method of opening the door is quite effective - the glass on the door has already cracked and is about to break.

Warning: Strong language!

