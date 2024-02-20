ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5498 visitors online
News Video War
23 350 24

Occupiers lost his trousers on battlefield in Krynky. VIDEO 18+

A Ukrainian drone operator filmed the occupier on the battlefield in a rather strange outfit - the Russian was not wearing pants.

According to Censor.NET, the video showing the pantsless occupier was made in Krynky and published on social media. It is not known under what circumstances the Russian lost his trousers.

See more: Russians attacked Nikopol district with UAVs and artillery: three people injured. PHOTOS

Warning: Strong language!

Author: 

Russian Army (9088) odd things (53) clothing (24) sex (7) battles (151) foothold (32) Khersonska region (2086)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 