Occupiers lost his trousers on battlefield in Krynky. VIDEO 18+
A Ukrainian drone operator filmed the occupier on the battlefield in a rather strange outfit - the Russian was not wearing pants.
According to Censor.NET, the video showing the pantsless occupier was made in Krynky and published on social media. It is not known under what circumstances the Russian lost his trousers.
Warning: Strong language!
