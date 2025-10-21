Blackout in Chernihiv: kindergartens and schools are closed, hospitals are on backup power, water delivery has been organised

Chernihiv and the northern communities of the region were left without electricity due to a night attack.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration Viacheslav Chaus on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

How are social services working?

According to him, hospitals, social services and utilities are operating on backup power.

"Due to the damage to energy infrastructure as a result of enemy strikes, educational institutions are forced to make changes to their working hours," said Vasyl Bilohura, head of the Department of Education.

According to him, the work of an on-call group has been organised in pre-school education institutions. Kindergartens will not be able to accept children in the absence of power supply. They will be informed about the resumption of their work later.

Schools continue to work remotely. Teachers provide lessons in asynchronous mode so that children can review the lesson and complete the relevant tasks, which are mainly aimed at repeating what they have learnt.

See more: Occupiers strike railway in Chernihiv, engineer injured. PHOTO

The situation with water supply

According to the RMA, water utilities are also operating on backup power: water is available mainly up to 4-5 floors. Water pumps are available for residents of high-rise buildings. Water delivery has already been organised to some areas of the city.

When will the power be restored?

"All our efforts are now focused on restoring and supporting people.

In some places, restoration work is impossible due to the threat of new shelling. But where it is safe, power engineers continue to work to restore electricity to people as soon as possible," Chaus said.

Read more: Enemy attacked Chernihiv region with drones and ballistic missiles: hits on heat supply facility and energy facility

The work of the invincibility points

More than 260 invincibility points have already been deployed across the region. You can recharge your gadgets and warm up there.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had attacked Chernihiv region at night with drones and ballistic missiles: a heat supply facility and a power plant were hit. The Ministry of Energy later clarified that the enemy had attacked the energy infrastructure of two regions. Chernihiv and part of the region are without power, and the alarm is hampering restoration work.

It was also noted that Russia was targeting transmission, distribution and local generation facilities, complicating the restoration of electricity.

Read more on our Telegram channel