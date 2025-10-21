Enemy attacked Chernihiv region with drones and ballistic missiles: hits on heat supply facility and energy facility

Chernihiv region suffered a massive attack by stike drones. According to the Air Defence and Defence Forces, 51 air targets were recorded over the day, including 2 ballistic missiles.



"Unfortunately, two "Shaheds" hit a heat supply facility and a power facility in Chernihiv district. As a result, power supply was cut off in Chernihiv and the northern communities of the region. Power engineers are working to restore electricity supply," the statement said.

Critical infrastructure has been switched to backup generators. Invincibility points have been partially deployed; in case of a prolonged power outage, these points will be further deployed.

Blackout in Chernihiv

As a result of Russian drone attacks, Chernihiv was left without electricity and water supply.

At 5:30 am, employees of the water utility started to run the facilities from alternative power sources. The company noted that it was making every effort to ensure that water was supplied at a pressure level at the lower floors of high-rise buildings and urged residents to stock up on water in advance.

In the morning, water will also be delivered to certain areas of the city; information on this will be published separately. For the convenience of residents, water pumps are open to draw water from if they are located near their homes.

In addition, the water utility stressed that the company's task is not only to provide the city with water, but also to drain the territory, which involves the launch and control of more than 20 sewage pumping stations.

