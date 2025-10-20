855 5
Northern Chernihiv region left without electricity after Russian attack
Northern areas of Chernihiv region were left without power following another attack by Russian forces.
As reported by Censor.NET, citing Chernihivoblenergo, the strike caused an outage across the region.
Energy workers said electricity supply will be restored as soon as the security situation allows. Residents are urged to remain calm and follow safety precautions.
Earlier, at 8:09 p.m., the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the presence of enemy drones in eastern Chernihiv region that were constantly changing direction. An air-raid alert was declared in the region.
