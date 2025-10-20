"There will be blackout. Managing stress is key —breathing exercises help" - Presidential Office adviser Mylovanov

Tymofii Mylovanov, a freelance adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, said that this year there will be blackouts in Ukraine and that they "already exist".

He posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"How to prepare? First and foremost — mentally, psychologically. You need to prepare your nervous system. Of course, generators, batteries, flashlights, food, water, heating, communication, Plan A, Plan B, and so on, all of that is critically important. But we’ve all been through this before and know what to do, step by step. Everyone has their own checklist. What will really be difficult is enduring. The full-scale war has entered its fourth year, and the bombings of towns and villages are intensifying. So we need to prepare mentally," Mylovanov said.

According to him, it is worth remembering that the cause is Putin and Russia, not anyone else.

Read more: Emergency power cuts have been implemented in number of regions

What does Mylovanov recommend?

"You should start not with equipment, but with managing stress. The simplest method is breathing exercises: inhale for 4 seconds, hold for 4, exhale for 4, then pause for 4 more. A few cycles like that signal the brain that everything is under control. It doesn’t work for me personally — what works is my wife being nearby and getting some sleep after the shelling, or sometimes just walking outside. Everyone has their own way. But you can control your mental state, and you can train it too," the presidential adviser explained.

He also stressed the importance of physical activity to reduce stress levels.

"And still, don’t forget the basics — charged power banks, flashlights, a water supply, a first aid kit, warm clothes, candles. I have all of that. It’s a basic setup that gives me a sense of control. Maybe it’s somewhat illusory, but it strengthens my calm. Russia wants us to burn out and turn against each other, to fall into apathy and give up. Let’s not do that. Argue less. Blame less. Act and support each other more. Forgive more. Be strong and stay ready," he concluded.

Read more: Emergency power cuts introduced in number of regions of Ukraine, - DTEK

Power outage

On the night of 10 October, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure facilities.

Later, due to the difficult situation in the power grid, emergency blackouts were introduced in a number of regions.

According to the Ministry of Energy, in the autumn of 2025, Russia changed its tactics of attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure, trying to disable transmission systems and manoeuvrable generation in certain regions.

President Zelenskyy says Ukraine will face electricity problems due to Russian attacks

Read more: Hourly power cut schedules for population will not be introduced yet, - "Ukrenergo"