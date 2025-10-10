Russia fired 497 missiles and UAVs at Ukraine: 420 targets neutralized by air defense - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of October 10, the Russian occupiers struck Ukraine with drones and missiles of various types.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

In total, the enemy used 32 missiles and 465 UAVs for the attack.

What did Russia use to shell Ukraine?

- 465 Shahed, Gerbera type strike UAVs (drones of other types) from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Orel, Shakhty, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – RF, about 200 of them are "Shaheds";

- 2 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Lipetsk region – RF;

- 14 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch areas: TOT AR Crimea; Rostov, Bryansk regions – RF);

- 12 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch areas: TOT AR Crimea; Rostov, Bryansk regions – RF);

- 4 Kh-59/69 guided aviation missiles.

The result of the air defense work

Air defense forces neutralized 420 targets:

- 405 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type (drones of other types);

- 1 Kh-47 M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile;

- 4 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

- 9 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

- 1 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missile.

4 enemy missiles did not reach their targets (lost in location, the places of impact are being specified).

"Direct hits of 13 missiles and 60 strike UAVs were recorded at 19 locations and the fall of downed ones (fragments) at 7 locations," the Air Force added.

Massive shelling on October 10

On the night of Friday, October 10, 2025, Russia carried out a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine, in particular on the Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava region, and Cherkasy.

At least 12 people were injured in the capital, 8 of whom were hospitalized.

A seven-year-old boy died as a result of shelling of a residential building in Zaporizhzhia.

Explosions were recorded in Dnipro, Kamianske, and Kryvyi Rih. A 66-year-old man was injured in the Synelnykove district and was hospitalized.

A high-rise building was damaged in Kaniv as a result of a missile strike. One person was injured.

In the Poltava region, an energy infrastructure facility in the Kremenchuk district was damaged as a result of falling debris and direct hits.

This attack is part of a continuing escalation of Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities, targeting energy infrastructure and civilian targets.

