Massive strike on Ukraine’s energy facilities: over 450 drones and dozens of missiles - Kuleba

Photo: Наслідки влучання російського дрона у будинок в Печерському районі /Суспільне Новини

Russia has inflicted a massive blow to Ukraine's energy infrastructure, damaging networks in Kyiv and the regions. Energy workers, rescuers, and utility services are working to restore electricity and water supplies. Train traffic is stable.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba.

"More than 450 drones and dozens of missiles hit facilities that ensure the country's vital activities. There is damage to energy networks and utility systems in Kyiv, the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Kirovohrad, and Kherson regions," the report says.

Kuleba noted that the enemy's goal is to disrupt the operation of the infrastructure before winter, to deprive communities of light, heat, and water.

Read more: Putin struck on anniversary of first massive attack on Ukraine’s energy sector: this is demonstration that he has not changed his aggressive actions - Sybiha

Consequences of an enemy strike

In the capital, crews are working to restore the electricity and water supply.

In some regions, emergency outage schedules are in effect.

Power engineers, rescuers, and utility services are working around the clock.

The main task is to restore power to critical infrastructure facilities and people as quickly as possible.

Ukrzaliznytsia is operating stably: morning departures were mostly on schedule, in particular, the first flight Kyiv-Bucharest. Train traffic is ensured, delays are minimal.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Massive shelling on October 10

On the night of Friday, October 10, 2025, Russia carried out a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine, in particular on the Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava region, and Cherkasy.

At least 12 people were injured in the capital, 8 of whom were hospitalized.

A seven-year-old boy died as a result of shelling of a residential building in Zaporizhzhia.

Explosions were recorded in Dnipro, Kamianske, and Kryvyi Rih. A 66-year-old man was injured in the Synelnykove district and was hospitalized.

A high-rise building was damaged in Kaniv as a result of a missile strike. One person was injured.

In the Poltava region, an energy infrastructure facility in the Kremenchuk district was damaged as a result of falling debris and direct hits.

This attack is part of a continuing escalation of Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities, targeting energy infrastructure and civilian targets.