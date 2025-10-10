Putin struck on anniversary of first massive attack on Ukraine’s energy sector: this is demonstration that he has not changed his aggressive actions - Sybiha

For three years, the Russian Federation has not given up on ultimatums and aggression. New attacks on critical infrastructure are a deliberate demonstration of terrorist methods and a lack of readiness for negotiations.

As Censor.NET reports, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote about this on the social network X.

He noted that Putin carried out the attacks on the anniversary of the first massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in 2022.

"This is a deliberate demonstration that for three years he has not changed his aggressive actions, terrorist methods and ultimatums, and still rejects any real diplomatic and peace efforts," the minister wrote.

He emphasized that Russia is worse than Hamas, since even Hamas agreed to a ceasefire and peace talks.

"As a result of this massive attack in Zaporizhzhia, a 7-year-old boy died, and dozens of civilians were injured across the country. In Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and other regions, many people remain without electricity after Russian strikes on civilian energy facilities," the minister listed the consequences of the attack.

He stressed that depriving people of energy during the autumn cold snap is an act of genocide under Article II (c) of the Genocide Convention: creating intolerable living conditions with the aim of destroying a national group.

"Pressure on Moscow is the only recipe that can work, but it must be strong and consolidated. Economic pressure through tough sanctions, military pressure through increased support for Ukraine, and political pressure through complete isolation. Putin must feel that the price of continuing the war exceeds the price of stopping it," Sybiha said.

Read more: Sybiha on Russia’s strike against energy facilities: Moscow once again trying to use cold as weapon

Massive shelling on October 10

On the night of Friday, October 10, 2025, Russia carried out a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine, in particular on Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava region, and Cherkasy.

At least 12 people were injured in the capital, 8 of whom were hospitalized.

A seven-year-old boy died as a result of shelling of a residential building in Zaporizhzhia.

Explosions were recorded in Dnipro, Kamianske, and Kryvyi Rih. A 66-year-old man was injured in the Synelnykove district and was hospitalized.

A high-rise building was damaged in Kaniv as a result of a missile strike. One person was injured.

In the Poltava region, an energy infrastructure facility in the Kremenchuk district was damaged as a result of falling debris and direct hits.

This attack is part of a continuing escalation of Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities, targeting energy infrastructure and civilian targets.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel