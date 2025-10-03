Sybiha on Russia’s strike against energy facilities: Moscow once again trying to use cold as weapon

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha urged Ukraine’s partners to strengthen energy support following Russia’s largest strike on Ukraine’s gas production since the start of the war, which took place on the night of 3 October.

Sybiha recalled that as temperatures drop in Ukraine, Russia launched a massive strike on the country’s energy infrastructure in Kharkiv and Poltava regions last night.

"This was the largest Russian attack on our gas production since the start of the war. It caused significant damage. Once again, Russia is trying to use cold as a weapon in its genocidal war against the Ukrainian people. This crime falls under Article II(c) of the Genocide Convention. We call on the international community to respond decisively," the minister stressed.

The foreign minister said Ukraine needs additional air-defence systems to protect its energy infrastructure, as well as long-range weapons "to destroy Russian means of terror."

"We also need immediate additional energy assistance, including extra volumes of energy resources to help Ukraine get through a fourth wartime winter during Russia’s full-scale aggression. Finally, it is time to build a joint European air shield, together, Ukraine and our European partners," Sybiha said.

"No single country should face Russian drones and missiles alone and we can provide collective defence if we pool our efforts," he added.

As a reminder, on the night of 3 October, energy facilities in several regions, including gas infrastructure, came under a massive attack.

The Russian army carried out a combined missile-and-drone strike on Poltava region, damaging energy infrastructure facilities. In Poltava, some schools switched to online learning.