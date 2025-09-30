Ruscists strike energy facility in Chernihiv region: power outages in Bobrovytsia and surrounding settlements

Today, 30 September, in the morning, the Bobrovytsia community in the Chernihiv region came under enemy attack. An energy infrastructure facility was damaged.

As noted, the enemy attack caused a power outage. In particular, more than 26,000 subscribers in the city of Bobrovytsia and surrounding settlements are without electricity.

Energy workers have already begun restoration work, but it will be carried out taking into account the security situation," Chernihivoblenergo added.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on 27 September, the Russians struck energy facilities in the Chernihiv region, leaving 177 settlements without electricity.

