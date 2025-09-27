By threatening Kyiv with blackout, Kremlin should know that there will be blackout in Moscow, - Zelenskyy

If the Russian Federation continues to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Ukraine will take symmetrical actions.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists about this, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia should clearly know that civilised countries differ from savage ones in that they never start first and are not aggressors. But this does not mean that they are weak. There is no need to show weakness. If they threaten to blackout, for example, the capital of Ukraine, then the Kremlin should know that there will be a blackout in the capital of Russia," he said.

Zelenskyy said that this issue was discussed during his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

