1 136 8
Hourly power cut schedules for population will not be introduced yet, - "Ukrenergo"
"Ukrenergo" does not currently plan to introduce hourly power outages for the population.
This was stated by the company's chairman of the board, Vitalii Zaichenko, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.
The emergency blackouts that are currently being used are related to the consequences of Russian strikes on the power system and the lack of electricity imports from Europe due to high prices in local markets, he explained.
According to Zaichenko, there are no plans to introduce hourly blackout schedules.
Starting from 4:00 p.m. today, power limitation schedules for business and industry are planned to be introduced.
