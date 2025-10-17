1 627 16
Emergency power cuts introduced in number of regions of Ukraine, - DTEK
On 17 October, emergency power cuts were introduced in several regions of Ukraine due to an overload of the power grid.
This was reported by DTEK, local oblenergo companies and NPC "Ukrenergo", according to Censor.NET.
Emergency power cuts were introduced in Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kirovohrad, and Zhytomyr regions. At around 9:30 a.m., DTEK also reported emergency power cuts in Kyiv and the region, but at 10:26 a.m., the company announced that they had been canceled.
According to "Ukrenergo", as of 10:00 a.m., restrictions are in effect in Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, and partially in Chernihiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Vinnytsia regions.
