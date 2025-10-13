Ukraine expects electricity problems due to Russian attacks. Imports will be needed – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that due to Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy and gas infrastructure, the country may have to import electricity from EU states this winter.

The head of state announced this during a press conference with EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, Censor.NET reports, citing Suspilne.

"We expect power supply problems. After one or two more attacks, we may need to import electricity. We always use this option during winter, and it remains open for us," Zelenskyy said.

The president also stated that Ukraine has already started importing gas following Russian attacks on domestic gas extraction infrastructure.

"We have assessed our needs, the main issue is financing. Currently, there are no supply problems, but the question is where to find enough funds for purchases. Some partners are ready to supply without immediate payment requirements, including Norway, EU countries, and suppliers from the Middle East, which we relied on last winter.

The key task now is to secure the necessary financing, and we believe we will find it," Zelenskyy added.

As a reminder, Russia resumed large-scale attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in August 2025. On October 10, Russia carried out a massive missile-and-drone strike across Ukraine, with direct hits recorded on 19 sites nationwide, mostly targeting energy facilities.