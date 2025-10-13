Zelenskyy and Trump may meet in Washington on October 17 – FT

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on Friday, October 17.

This was reported by Financial Times journalist Christopher Miller, according to Censor.NET.

"President Trump plans to host President Zelenskyy in Washington on Friday, three people familiar with the plans told me. The visit follows two phone calls between the presidents last weekend, during which they discussed the sale of Tomahawk missiles and ways to end the Russia-Ukraine war," he wrote.

On Monday, a Ukrainian delegation departed for Washington, which includes Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov. The talks will focus on strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses and strike capabilities, as well as energy issues and new sanctions against Russia.

