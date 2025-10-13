Svyrydenko, Umierov go to US to talk about strengthening air defense and pressure on Russia - OP

The Ukrainian delegation, led by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, together with NSDC Secretary Rustem Umierov, is heading to Washington.

This was announced by the head of the Presidential Administration, Andrii Yermak, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, it will be a busy week with a lot of work ahead.

"On the agenda are specific goals announced by President Zelenskyy:

• Defense: strengthening our air defense and strike capabilities.

• Energy: strengthening resilience before winter.

• Sanctions: new pressure on the aggressor," explained the OP.

"The ultimate goal remains unchanged: a lasting and just peace for Ukraine by forcing Russia to end the war," Yermak added.

