Since July of this year, after being disappointed with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, US leader Donald Trump has decided to deepen cooperation with Kyiv.

As Censor.NET reports, informed sources told the Financial Times.

In particular, as noted, this concerns the transfer of intelligence data to Kyiv.

Thanks to the transfer of intelligence, the US has been helping Ukraine carry out long-range strikes on Russian energy facilities, including refineries far behind the front line, for several months.

US intelligence has been helping Kyiv, in particular, plan the route, altitude, time, and make decisions on missions that allow Ukrainian long-range strike drones to avoid Russian air defenses.

One US official said that Ukraine first selected targets for long-range strikes, and then Washington provided it with intelligence data on the vulnerabilities of these facilities.

The US has also prioritized targeting the Ukrainians, the source said, adding that the Ukrainian drones have become a "tool" for Washington to weaken Russia's economy and push Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to settle the war.

The intelligence sharing is a new sign that Trump has deepened his support for Ukraine, while his frustration with Russia grows.

The shift comes after a phone call between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in July, in which the US president asked whether Ukraine could strike Moscow if Washington provided it with long-range weapons.