Zelenskyy and Pavel discuss "Czech ammunition initiative" for Ukraine: there are other ideas too

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call with Czech leader Petr Pavel.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The Czech Republic has strongly supported Ukraine and our people since the beginning of this full-scale war. We appreciate all the assistance provided, and today we discussed its continuation.

I informed about Russian strikes on our cities and communities — these are hundreds of drones every day," Zelenskyy said.

The leaders discussed the Czech initiative to supply artillery shells.

"There are also other ideas that will help strengthen Ukraine and our defense right now. We agreed that our teams will work on them promptly. Thank you!" Zelenskyy concluded.

Read more on our Telegram channel