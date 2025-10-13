Zelenskyy on effectiveness of interceptor drones: 68% successful destruction rate, efficiency to increase

Drone Industry

The current effectiveness rate for destroying enemy drones with Ukrainian interceptor drones stands at 68%.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

"These drones (interceptors — ed.) are the cheapest way to destroy Iranian Shahed drones. We have several companies that have started producing them en masse. Right now the destruction rate is 68 percent, a 68% success rate and that effectiveness will increase," the president said.

According to the president, one such interceptor drone costs roughly US$3,000–5,000.

"It’s a question of money, and that’s a real problem. One such drone costs about US$3,500–5,000. It’s the cheapest option. You can use two or three interceptors against a single Iranian Shahed, which costs more than US$100,000. It’s a good tool," the head of state emphasized.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine "needs thousands" of interceptor drones.

