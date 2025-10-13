Zelenskyy: Putin can be forced to peace like any other terrorist

Partners must help Ukraine stop Russia and dictator Vladimir Putin.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement during his address to the 71st annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, according to Censor.NET.

He recalled that the 71st annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly is currently underway, attended by delegations from nearly 50 countries.

"This is very important. We are now seeing that the war in the Middle East is finally coming to an end—after so many casualties, there is a real chance for peace. It has been difficult, but it is happening. Russia's war in Europe remains the greatest source of global instability. And it is up to all of you to decide whether this war will end too. Putin can be forced to make peace, just like any other terrorist. Even Hamas released its hostages. And if that was possible, then Putin can also be forced to restore peace," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, by stopping Russia now, our partners will not only help us protect our lives, but also help themselves.

"And you will spare your leaders from having to do what I am doing: appealing to the world for help if Russian drones, missiles, and soldiers become a threat to you. Russia must lose," the head of state said.