Emergency power cuts have been introduced in most regions of Ukraine. (updated)

Emergency power cuts have been introduced in Kyiv and the region, as well as in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the press service of DTEK, Censor.NET reports.

"At the command of Ukrenergo, emergency blackouts have been introduced in the Kyiv, Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions," the statement said.

There are also reports of emergency blackouts in the Zhytomyr and Cherkasy regions.

Ukrenergo said that as a result of a massive missile and drone attack on the energy infrastructure, emergency blackouts were introduced in most regions of Ukraine.

"Restoration works are ongoing where the security situation allows. The emergency blackouts will be cancelled after the situation in the power system stabilises," it added.

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that in the evening of 21 October, Russia would attack Ukraine with attack drones. Censor.NET also reported that Russia was attacking Kyiv with ballistic missiles and that air defence systems were operating in the city.

In the morning, it became known that a person was killed in an enemy attack in Kyiv, and a high-rise building in the Dniprovskyi district was on fire. Zaporizhzhia was also under attack. There were 13 injured in the city, and fires broke out in houses. In addition, Russian troops attacked Poltava region, damaging oil facilities.

Russian occupants are striking at the energy infrastructure.

