Drones attacked Zaporizhzhia: 13 people injured, fires broke out in houses. PHOTOS

On the night of Wednesday, 22 October, Russian troops attacked the territory of Zaporizhzhia with attack drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, at night, from 1:30 a.m. to 1:47 a.m., the enemy struck the regional centre with drones.

People were injured

As a result of the attack, 9 people were injured, the number of victims is being clarified.

According to the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, the number of victims who sought medical assistance has increased to 13.

Fires in the city

According to rescuers, several fires have been reported:

Balconies on 4 floors of a residential building (100 sq m) were on fire;

four balconies in a five-storey building (60 sq m) caught fire;

the fire on the roof of a multi-storey building has been extinguished.

Rescuers evacuated residents from the danger zones.

All emergency services are working at the scene.

