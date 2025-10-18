Enemy struck Zaporizhzhia three times: several fires broke out. VIDEO

On the night of 18 October, Russian invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"A car burned down. One of the educational institutions was damaged, the roadway was damaged. Fortunately, people were not injured," he said in a statement.

Shelling in the last day

Over the past day, the occupiers struck 898 times in 15 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Russian troops carried out 5 air strikes on Malynivka and Novoye. Also:

642 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPVs) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Bilenke, Novoukrainka, Chervonodniprovka, Mahdalynivka, Prymorske, Stepove, Huluaypole, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

3 attacks from multiple rocket launchers were made in the areas of Novoandriivka, Poltavka, and Malynivka.

248 artillery strikes were made in the areas of Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipol, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

"One man was wounded as a result of a drone attack in the Polohy district. There were 21 reports of damage to housing, cars, and infrastructure," noted Fedorov.

As a reminder, on the evening of 16 October, a grenade exploded in the entrance of a high-rise building in the Voznesenivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia. A 39-year-old man received numerous shrapnel wounds and was hospitalised. According to police, the explosion was caused by careless handling of the ammunition.

