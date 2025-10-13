He went AWOL and was preparing terrorist attack in centre of Zaporizhzhia: the SSU detained Russian agent. PHOTOS

A terrorist attack in the city centre of Zaporizhzhia was prevented. A Russian agent was planning to detonate an improvised explosive device.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, the suspect was supposed to plant explosives near one of the places of mass gathering and "report" to his Russian supervisor.

The Russians planned to remotely activate the IED during rush hour, when the "location" would have the highest concentration of local residents.

The agent was detained while equipping explosives for the attack.

"The suspect was a 37-year-old mobilised from the frontline city of Myrnohrad in Donetsk region, who left the military unit without permission and was hiding in Kyiv. While in the AWOL, he began to look for "easy money" in Telegram channels, where he came to the attention of Russian special services," the statement said.

After being recruited, he received a "test" task from his supervisor: to track the coordinates of checkpoints and permanent locations of the Defence Forces in the capital of Ukraine.

Later, the Russians "sent" him to Zaporizhzhia, where he rented an apartment and purchased components for the manufacture of an IED.

During the searches of his home, they found components for explosives and a mini-camera, which he was to install near the site of the planned terrorist attack to record its consequences.









The agent was served a notice of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code:

p. 2, Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law);

p. 4 of Article 408 (desertion committed under martial law);

p. 2, Art. 15, p. 1 Art. 263 (illegal handling of explosives);

p. 2, Art. 263-1 (illegal manufacture of explosives or explosive devices).

The man is in custody without the right to be released on bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

