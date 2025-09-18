Russian agent couple planned to blow up military personnel in Zaporizhia - SSU. PHOTOS

A new terrorist attack against the military was prevented in Zaporizhzhia, and a couple of Russian agents were detained.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, on the order of the occupiers, they were to plant an improvised explosive device near the location of the military or on their routes through the city.

See more: Russian agent who committed terrorist act that resulted in death of man was detained in Zhytomyr region, - SSU. PHOTO

The enemy's plan was exposed and the terrorists were detained at 5 a.m., when they were on their way to the place of the planned attack with explosives.

"The executors of the Russian "order" were a local labourer recruited by Russia and his wife, who worked as a cashier at a petrol station. The couple came to the attention of Russian special services when they were looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels.

According to the enemy's instructions, the couple's task was to find the points of greatest concentration of any Ukrainian military. Having found one of these locations, the agents agreed on the "target" with their supervisor and manufactured an IED. When purchasing explosive components, they hid their faces with motorcycle helmets to avoid identification on surveillance cameras," the statement said.

The suspects hid a phone camera with remote access for Russian special services in a canister.

See more: Charitable foundation that embezzled donations to Armed Forces of Ukraine exposed: six members of criminal group detained, - SSU. PHOTOS

The agents were supposed to set up a "video trap" near the residence of the Ukrainian military to track their approach to the point of the planned terrorist attack. The racists planned to remotely activate the IED.

The detainees have been served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 Article 15, Part 2 Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempted terrorist act by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

The offenders are being held in custody without the right to be released on bail. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

See more: Adjusted strikes on Kyiv using "video traps": FSB agents detained, - SSU. PHOTOS









