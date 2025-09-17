Adjusted strikes on Kyiv using "video traps": FSB agents detained, - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained an FSB agent couple who tried to adjust air strikes on Kyiv using hidden video cameras.

The attackers installed 4G devices with remote access in high-rise buildings and near critical facilities. According to the investigation, they installed most of the cameras in apartments on the top floors of buildings in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, renting the housing for money from Russian special services. In addition, "video traps" were set up near "Ukrzaliznytsia" junction stations and mainline railways.

The agents turned out to be a 22-year-old resident of Poltava region and his 19-year-old wife, who agreed to work for the FSB via Telegram channels. They were travelling around the northern regions of Ukraine in search of accommodation near military facilities and infrastructure.

The SSU CI exposed the criminals in advance and detained them red-handed while installing a camera in an apartment near a defence facility. Both were served a notice of suspicion of high treason (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code). The court took them into custody without the right to be released on bail. The suspects face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

