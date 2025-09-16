Russian agent who committed terrorist act that resulted in death of man was detained in Zhytomyr region, - SSU. PHOTO

A Russian agent who committed a terrorist attack in Zhytomyr region on 14 September has been detained.

An improvised explosive device exploded in one of the districts of Korostyshiv, killing a 34-year-old man.

The suspect was detained within 8 hours of the attack.

"The perpetrator of the crime was a 31-year-old drug addict from Zhytomyr, who was recruited by Russian special services in Telegram channels, where he was looking for money for a 'dose'. In exchange for the promise of "quick money", the suspect agreed to prepare a terrorist attack. For conspiracy purposes, the agent first rented an apartment in the regional centre, and then purchased components for the manufacture of an IED under the guise of household purchases.

Following the instructions of the ruscists, the offender manufactured explosives, equipped them with a mobile phone for remote detonation and disguised them as a fire extinguisher. After that, the suspect hid the IED in a cache, covered it with garbage, and sent the coordinates to his curator," the statement said.

It is known that the agent installed a camera with remote access so that the occupiers could track the victim's arrival at the site of the planned attack and activate the explosives.

A smartphone with evidence of his contacts with the Russian secret service was seized from the detainee.

The man has been served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act resulting in the death of a person).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

