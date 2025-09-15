Russian agent in strike UAV unit exposed for passing data on Defence Forces’ drone attacks to enemy, - SSU. VIDEO+PHOTO

The Security Service of Ukraine, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, exposed the infiltration of the FSB into the unmanned systems unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What data did the traitor pass to the enemy?

As a result of complex measures, a mobilised serviceman was detained who, while serving in a company of attack UAVs on the eastern front, was spying for the enemy.

As the investigation revealed, the agent had been "leaking" information to the ruscists in advance about the preparation of drone operations by the Armed Forces on the front line. It was about the time, directions of flights and approximate "targets" of Ukrainian drones.

The defendant also passed on information to the occupiers about the permanent deployment points and combat positions of the brigade in which he served.

"According to available data, the enemy used this intelligence to launch preventive strikes against Ukrainian drone operators using long-range artillery and aerial bombs," the SSU explained.

According to the investigation, at the time of the enemy attacks, the agent received warning information from the FSB to "get out" of the potentially affected area.

SSU officers detained the agent as he was preparing to pass a new "portion" of intelligence to the enemy.

The SSU also took measures to secure the locations of the Defence Forces.

What is known about the traitor?

According to the investigation, the Russian "mole" was a 26-year-old resident of Kropyvnytskyi, who, after being mobilised to the unmanned systems unit, began looking for "ways out" to Russian special services in Telegram. He was subsequently recruited by the FSB and offered cooperation in exchange for money.

The SSU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

What does he face?

The offender is in custody without the right to be released on bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The special operation was conducted by the SSU Office in Kirovohrad region under the supervision of the Kropyvnytskyi Specialised Defence Prosecutor's Office of the Southern region.