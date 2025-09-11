Passed data on defence of Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions to Russia: SSU detains FSB agent. PHOTOS

A Russian informant who collected data on the positions of Ukrainian troops for the enemy was detained in Sumy.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET reports.

The man tried to identify the location of electronic warfare equipment, fortifications, artillery firing positions, and routes of the Defence Forces in the Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

"The defendant is a 22-year-old unemployed man from Sumy who, while looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels, came to the attention of an employee of the "FSB Department for the Republic of Crimea". Following his instructions, the informant first acted in the Konotop district of the Sumy region.

Among other things, the suspect installed a hidden video camera with remote access for the occupiers near a local highway. With its help, the enemy hoped to track online air strikes on the columns of the Defence Forces moving towards the front line," the statement said.

Later, the FSB "sent" its accomplice to the Dnipropetrovsk region, where he spied on the movement of Ukrainian troops.

The SBU detained the man. During the searches, the SSU seized smartphones with different SIM cards, which he used for covert contacts with the FSB.





He has now been served a notice of suspicion of unauthorised dissemination of information on the movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law.

The offender is in custody without the right to be released on bail. He faces up to 12 years in prison.