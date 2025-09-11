Russians strike educational institution in Sumy. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked the educational infrastructure in the Sumy.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.

At night, the buildings of the educational institution and the institution's transport were damaged.

Photo: Sumy RMA

Also, windows in three multi-storey residential buildings were damaged.

All the necessary services are involved in the aftermath.

According to the State Emergency Service, at around 1 a.m., enemy UAVs struck the territory of one of the educational institutions in Sumy.

"The buildings of the institution suffered significant damage and partial destruction, and a fire broke out in one of them. Rescuers quickly extinguished all sources of fire. The site of the strike was inspected. The shock wave damaged vehicles and broke windows in nearby apartment buildings," they added.

