15 years in prison for adjuster who guided Russian "KABs" to positions of Kramatorsk defenders, - SSU

Based on evidence gathered by the Security Service of Ukraine, an FSB agent who spied in Donetsk region was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. The perpetrator directed enemy fire at the Defense Forces in the Kramatorsk area.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained the agent at his place of residence in a frontline district in early 2025. During a search, they seized a smartphone he used to contact the occupiers, as well as ammunition.

The investigation established that the perpetrator conducted reconnaissance near the combat positions of Ukrainian troops and then "reported" to his FSB handler. His accomplice used an anonymous chat in a messenger app to communicate with the Russian special services agent. The enemy's priority targets were fortified areas, backup command posts, and artillery positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the frontline area of the region.

The occupiers used the intelligence gathered to prepare air strikes using guided bombs and kamikaze drones.

Based on the evidence gathered, the court found the agent guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: