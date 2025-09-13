Attack on Russian port Primorsk: Two "shadow fleet" tankers hit - Reuters

SSU drones hit two tankers of the "shadow fleet" located in the Russian port of Primorsk in the Baltic Sea.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

According to the publication's sources, the damaged Aframax tankers Kusto and Cai Yun are registered in the Seychelles. These vessels belong to the "shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation and sail under the flag of the Seychelles.

In particular, the Kusto tanker is said to be capable of transporting about 700 thousand barrels.

According to the publication, after the SBU attack, oil loading from the port in Primorsk was suspended, and it is still unknown whether it has been resumed.

This port has a throughput capacity of about 1 million barrels of crude oil per day, making it a key export hub for Russian oil and the largest port in western Russia.

Previously, Censor.NET reported that SSU drones attacked the Russian port of Primorsk and a number of Russian oil pumping stations.

