He directed strikes on Kostiantynivka: Traitor sentenced to 15 years in prison – SSU

A court has sentenced an FSB agent to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for directing Russian airstrikes on Kostiantynivka and its outskirts.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported this, Censor.NET informs.

Counterintelligence officers detained the perpetrator in May this year at his residence. During searches, they seized a smartphone he had used to send reports to his handler.

According to the investigation, the Russian agent turned out to be a 41-year-old local resident, unemployed, and known for posting pro-Kremlin comments on Telegram. After being remotely recruited, he collected coordinates for airstrikes on Ukrainian positions, ammunition depots, and repair facilities.

To do so, the man scouted the area, marked military sites on Google Maps, and solicited information from acquaintances.

The court found him guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (state treason committed under martial law). The investigation was conducted by SBU officers in Donetsk and Luhansk regions under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

