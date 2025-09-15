Russian spy who passed information to enemy for preparation of terrorist attacks against military in Odesa exposed, - SSU. PHOTOS

The SSU detained another Russian military intelligence agent (better known as a gru) in Odesa. The offender passed the coordinates of local Defence Forces facilities to the enemy and also took pictures of car licence plates parked next to these buildings.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

According to available data, the enemy could have used this information not only to plan new shelling of the region, but also to commit terrorist attacks against the military who used the cars in question.

What is known about the traitor?

The investigation revealed that the suspect was a local businesswoman. The woman came to the attention of the ruscists through her acquaintance who lives in Russia and works for the Russian gru.

"According to the SSU Main Department of Internal Security, the potential 'targets' of the aggressor included units of the Security Service and the Armed Forces of Ukraine involved in hostilities on the southern front," the statement said.

How was the traitor exposed?

SSU officers detained the suspect red-handed when she was taking pictures of vehicles near a defence facility.

During the searches, the SSU seized her smartphone, on which she stored intelligence and coordinated her actions with the Russian gru.

SSU investigators served her a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

What does she face?

The offender is in custody without the right to be released on bail. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The comprehensive measures were carried out under the procedural supervision of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office.