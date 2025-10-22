As result of Russian Federation’s attack, medical facility in Dniprovskyi district damaged, fire in high-rise building in Darnytsia

As a result of the enemy attack, the premises of one of the medical facilities in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv were damaged.

This was reported by the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, some of the windows in the building were smashed. No information about casualties has been received.

In addition, in the Darnytskyi district, debris from a UAV fell on a dormitory building.

According to the KCMA, a fire was recorded on the third floor of an apartment building in the Darnytskyi district. Information about the victims is being established.

Klitschko later added that in the Pecherskyi district, where debris fell on the roof of a three-storey residential building, a fire broke out and partially destroyed the third and second floors. Currently, medics have hospitalised one victim.

In the Solomianskyi district, debris fell on garages. Firefighters and rescuers are heading to the scene.

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that in the evening of 21 October, Russia was attacking Ukraine with strike drones. Censor.NET also reported that Russia was attacking Kyiv with ballistic missiles, and that air defences were operating in the city.

In the morning, it became known that a person was killed in an enemy attack in Kyiv, and a high-rise building in the Dniprovskyi district was on fire. Zaporizhzhia was also under attack. There were 13 injured in the city, and fires broke out in houses. In addition, Russian troops attacked Poltava region, damaging oil companies.

