Enemy attacking with ballistic missiles, posing threat to Kremenchuk and Kyiv. MiG-31K took off (updated)

On the morning of 22 October 2025, Russian troops launched ballistic missiles at Ukraine, in addition to strike drones.

Currently, the Air Force reports a threat to Kremenchuk in the Poltava region.

"High speed target towards Kremenchuk," the report says.

"High speed target towards Kremenchuk from the east," the Air Force added.

"Missile towards Kremenchuk from the south," the Air Force later reported.

In addition, according to the Air Force, an enemy MiG-31K has taken off.

It later became known that there is a threat to Kyiv.

"High-speed target through Chernihiv region in the direction of Kyiv," the report says.

"Another high-speed target through Chernihiv region in the direction of Kyiv," the Air Force reports.

"A rocket through Chernihiv region in the direction of Kyiv," the Air Force added.

