Russian troops have been striking energy infrastructure since last night, massive attack continues, - Ministry of Energy

All night on Wednesday, 22 October, the enemy struck at the country's energy infrastructure.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Energy.

As noted, the massive attack is ongoing.

"All the details are coming soon. We ask everyone to stay in shelters. As soon as the security conditions allow, the power engineers will begin to clarify the consequences of the attack and restoration work," the statement said.

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that in the evening of 21 October, Russia was attacking Ukraine with strike drones. Censor.NET also reported that Russia was attacking Kyiv with ballistic missiles, and that air defences were operating in the city.

In the morning, it became known that a person was killed in an enemy attack in Kyiv, and a high-rise building in the Dniprovskyi district was on fire. Zaporizhzhia was also under attack. There were 13 injured in the city, and fires broke out in houses. In addition, Russian troops attacked Poltava region, damaging oil companies.