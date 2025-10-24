Odesa region attacked with three upgraded KABs: two shot down by air defenses – Air Command "South"

For the first time on October 24, the Russian army struck Odesa region with three extended-range guided aerial bombs (KABs).

The report came from the Air Command "South."

It is noted that the KABs were launched from a Su-34 aircraft.

"Air defense units in southern Ukraine shot down two of the bombs. The third one fell in an open area without causing any damage," the Command added.

Background

According to Odesa Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper, this was the first time the region had been attacked with guided aerial bombs.

The air raid on Odesa region lasted from 13:22 to 13:37 p.m.. During this period, the Air Force reported that a guided bomb was heading toward Pivdenne and Chornomorske from the Black Sea. Around 1:32 p.m., explosions were heard in the region.

Russia uses upgraded guided bombs against rear cities in Ukraine

Russia’s upgraded KABs, equipped with universal planning and correction modules (UMPK) that turn conventional unguided bombs into glide munitions, are being actively used across Ukraine.

Previously, Russian forces deployed KABs mainly against front-line areas. However, in the autumn, several strikes with such bombs were recorded on rear settlements.

