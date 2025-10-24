Russia launches used aerial bombs against Odesa region for first time

The Russian army has launched guided aerial bombs at civilian targets in the Odesa region for the first time.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.

"During today's air strike, the Russian army used guided aerial bombs against civilian infrastructure in our region for the first time," the report said.

Kiper stressed that the modernised KABs are a serious new threat to the Odesa region.

"Such strikes pose a huge danger to people and can cause significant damage," added the head of the RMA.

Russia uses modernised KABs in rear cities of Ukraine

Modernised guided aerial bombs (KAB) of the Russian Federation, equipped with universal planning and correction modules (UMPC), which convert conventional unguided aerial bombs into gliding bombs, are actively used throughout Ukraine.

Previously, Russian invaders used KABs to strike frontline territories. However, in the autumn, there were reports of KAB strikes on rear settlements.

In September, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, stated that Russian troops were once again able to strike Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs.

On 17 October, Russian troops struck Mykolaiv with two guided aerial bombs for the first time.

On 18 October, Russian armed forces launched an air strike on a private residential area in the city of Lozova in the Kharkiv region. This was the first time the occupiers had used guided aerial bombs to attack the city. According to experts, the bomb flew 130 km.

On 20 October, the Air Force reported for the first time that Russian troops had launched KAB from the Kharkiv region to the Poltava region.