Russia launches mass production of aerial bombs with strike range up to 200 km – DIU

Russian occupying forces are ramping up serial production of aerial bombs, including the Grom-1 and Grom-2 models, and introducing new standardized guidance modules. The range of these bombs reaches up to 200 kilometers.

Deputy Chief of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (DIU) Vadym Skibitskyi said this, Censor.NET reports, citing Espreso.

According to him, during September and October, Russia developed and has now begun using aerial bombs equipped with new guidance modules in combat testing. These modules significantly increase operational range — expected to reach about 150–200 kilometers.

During one of the latest tests, bombs reached a distance of 193 kilometers.

Watch more: Russian KABs are flying to Zaporizhzhia again because enemy has modernised its weapons, - RMA. VIDEO

Skibitskyi also noted other characteristics of the new munitions — enhanced resistance to electronic warfare systems and technical solutions that allow strikes at greater distances.

He added that serial production of these systems has already begun at Russian plants. The bombs are being labeled as Grom-1 and Grom-2, though the names may still vary.

"We first saw such strikes near Dnipro, and now we’re seeing them in other cities — this is the approach the Russian Federation is using," Skibitskyi summarized.

Read more: Russian troops struck Kostiantynivka with FAB-250 guided aerial bomb: 2 people killed

As a reminder, on June 28, 2025, an explosion rocked Dnipro.

Later, Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Serhii Lysak reported that air defense had shot down a new Grom-1 glide bomb-missile in the city’s suburbs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel