Russian troops struck Kostiantynivka with FAB-250 guided aerial bomb: 2 people killed
An enemy air strike on Kostiantynivka killed two civilians and damaged residential buildings.
This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration Serhii Horbunov, Censor.NET informs.
According to him, today, on August 12, two civilians were killed as a result of an enemy air strike with a FAB-250 guided aerial bomb. People received injuries incompatible with life in their own homes.
Eight facades of private houses were damaged by the blast wave and debris. Significant destruction was observed in the area of impact.
"We urge the community residents to observe safety measures and, if possible, evacuate to safer regions of the country," the mayor addresses the residents.
